Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs might all be big fans of Taylor Swift, but the mother of the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey isn’t — or at least, she won’t be for the next week. While speaking on Olivia Culpo’s podcast “Your Mom,” Lisa McCaffrey explained to her son’s fiancée, “I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next couple days.”

“I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting any T. Swift songs,” she continued. “If she pops up on the radio station … nope. She’s dead to us this week.”

Lisa was quick to admit that she has plenty of Swift songs on her workout playlists, but it’s important to her that she pause her Swiftie membership as her son and his team attempt to win the Super Bowl for the first time in almost three decades.

To celebrate the feat, Culpo bought her soon-to-be mother-in-law a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The estimated cost for the suite is somewhere between $800,000 and $2 million. Lisa previously said on the podcast, “We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia.”

Culpo responded via Instagram story on Friday, “Fake news! Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite.”

The game will be an emotional one for the McCaffrey family. Christian’s father, Ed, won three Super Bowls during his own 13-year NFL career, including one for the San Francisco 49ers in 1995. At the time, Ed McCaffrey played for Coach Mike Shanahan, the father of Christian’s coach Kyle Shanahan. A win for the 49ers would make the Shanahans the first father-son duo to win a Super Bowl.

In September, Christian said on “49ers Talk” that being his father’s son was special. He explained, “Growing up I was Ed’s kid, we were always Ed’s sons and so, in a way, that was an advantage for us, because we got to experience a little bit of that already. “

“We would hear the voices whenever we showed up to an AAU game and different things like that. And I used to have a small amount of resentment — I think myself and three of my brothers, we all kind of wanted to branch off and create our own name.”

He also said that his father has been an invaluable resource throughout his own journey as an athlete. Christian added, “But that was a very, very small time in our lives where we had that, and I think it quickly became here’s a guy who did it the right way and played 13 years in the NFL and won three Super Bowls, been to a Pro Bowl — he’s been cut, he’s been traded, he’s been at the highest of the game.”

“That’s like a cheat code right in your own home, use that to your advantage. I tried to do that as much as possible.”

As for Swift and Kelce, everyone from podcasters to the Japanese Embassy in D.C. has weighed in on whether or not the singer will make it from her tour stop in Tokyo to the big game in time.

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

On Friday, the Embassy tweeted, “The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII.”

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”