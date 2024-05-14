Disney+ has set a premiere window for upcoming Marvel series, “Daredevil: Born Again.”

The Disney+ original, which continues the story that began in the Marvel-Netflix show, will debut in March 2025, the streamer announced during Disney’s upfront presentation on Tuesday.

“Daredevil: Born Again” will premiere alongside Disney+’s other new Marvel series “Agatha All Along,” which will debut its first two episodes on Sept. 18, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” spin-off series “Ironheart,” which will premiere sometime in 2025.

The first footage of “Daredevil: Born Again” plunged viewers into bloody action sequences, proving the Disney+ reboot will be more violent than anticipated. It also featured the return of Foggy and Karen, as well as the red “Daredevil” suit.

In “Daredevil: Born Again,” Charlie Cox stars as the titular character, reprising his role as Matt Murdock from the Netflix series, which ran from 2015-18. Vincent D’Onofrio is also set to return as Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk.

The show has not had the swiftest liftoff, as “Daredevil: Born Again” underwent a creative overhaul in the fall, coinciding with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that prompted filming to come to a stop over the summer. With less than half of the 18-episode order having been completed at the time, head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman exited the series and directors who were set to helm the remaining episodes were released, prompting the show to search for new writers and directors.

By late October, Disney+ revealed it had tapped Dario Scardapane, who has worked within the Marvel universe as an EP and writer on Netflix’s “The Punisher,” to become the series’ new showrunner. Co-directing team Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who directed several episodes of “Loki” Season 2, were also named to lead direction on the remaining episodes. Corman and Ord will be credited as executive producers.