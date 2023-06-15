‘Mortal Kombat 2’ Rounds Out Cast for Sequel to New Line’s Hit Actioner

Martyn Ford (“Shao Kahn”), Desmond Chiam (“King Jerrod”), Ana Thu Nguyen (“Sindel”), and Damon Herriman (“Quan Chi”) have been cast in the sequel to New Line’s hit 2021 action adventure “Mortal Kombat” based on the blockbuster video game franchise, New Line announced on Thursday morning.

The new additions join a cast which include Karl Urban as “Johnny Cage,” Tati Gabrielle as “Jade,” and Adeline Rudolph as “Kitana.”

The returning cast from “Mortal Kombat” includes Lewis Tan as “Cole Young”; Jessica McNamee as “Sonya Blade”; Josh Lawson as “Kano”; Tadanobu Asano as “Lord Raiden”; Mehcad Brooks as “Jax”; Ludi Lin as “Liu Kang”; Chin Han as “Shang Tsung”; Joe Taslim as “Bi-Han” and “Sub-Zero”; Hiroyuki Sanada as “Hanzo Hasashi” and “Scorpion”; Max Huang as “Kung Lao.”

Simon McQuoid, who directed the 2021 film, is set to return. Jeremy Slater (“Moon Knight,” “The Umbrella Academy”) wrote the screenplay for the sequel.

The previous film was a new adaptation of the popular video-game franchise that offered a grittier, more violent take on the material than the 1990s films. It was released in April 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max, and was an early pandemic hit for distributor Warner Bros., ranking as one of the top feature titles on HBO Max since the streaming service debuted.

“Mortal Kombat 2” will be produced by Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael Clear, Broken Road Production’s Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh.

Ford will next appear in Millennium Film’s upcoming “Red Sonja” opposite Rhona Mitra. His film credits include Sony’s “The Machine,” Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga,” Twentieth Century Fox’ “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” “The Marine 6: Close Quarters,” “Kill Ben Lyk,” “Accident Man,” “Viking Destiny,” “Final Score,” and “Redcon-1.” Ford’s series credits include Netflix’ “The Sandman,” HBO’s “The Nevers,” Syfy’s “Blood Drive,” “Benidorm,” and ABC’s “Of Kings and Prophets.”

Chiam stars in the upcoming Lionsgate film “Joy Ride” opposite Stephanie Hsu and Ashley Park, due out in theaters July 7, and will reprise his role as “Nick Zhao” in the second season of the GLAAD Outstanding New TV Series nominee “With Love” now streaming on Prime Video. Well-known for his portrayal of “Dovich’” in the Marvel series “The Falcon and Winter Soldier,” Chiam also appeared in Netflix’ “Partner Track” and CBS’ “So Help Me Todd.” Prior to that, he starred opposite Poppy Montgomery in ABC’s “Reef Break,” recurred on Starz’ “Now Apocalypse,” and appeared in Disney’s feature “Magic Camp.” His breakout role in Australia was the villainous “General Riga” on “The Shannara Chronicles.”

Nguyen will next be seen in the upcoming feature “Suka.” Recent feature film credits include “Get Free” and “The Spy Who Never Dies” where she stars as the assassin “Lollypop.” Nguyen’s numerous theatre credits include “Charles & Larry,” “Simple Soul,” “Baby X,” and “Unlimited Service.”

Herriman, who was honored with the 2018 Australians in Film Orry Kelly International Award for Extraordinary Contribution to the Australian and USA Screen Industry, has worked extensively in both countries. Film credits include “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” for Quentin Tarantino, playing infamous cult leader Charles Manson, Disney’s “The Lone Ranger” for Gore Verbinski, and Warner Bros’ “J. Edgar” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio for Clint Eastwood. Recent series credits include Disney+’ “The Artful Dodger,” Netflix’ “Thai Cave Rescue,” HBO Max’ “The Tourist,” FX’ “Mr. Inbetween,” Amazon’s “The Underground Railroad,” and FX’ “Justified” opposite Timothy Olyphant.

Ford is repped by Joe Hutton and Bill Petrie at The BWH Agency. Chiam is repped by The Rosenzweig Group, Gersh, Active Artists Management (Australia), Viewpoint, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Nguyen is repped by The X Division and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Herriman is repped by APA, Lisa Mann Creative Management (Australia), and Art/Work Management.