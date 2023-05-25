‘Mortal Kombat 2’ Stages ‘Sabrina’ Reunion With Addition of Adeline Rudolph as Kitana

Adeline Rudolph, best known for her role in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” is set to play Kitana in New Line’s upcoming “Mortal Kombat 2,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The upcoming film is a “Sabrina” reunion of sorts as Rudolph will be joining Tati Gabrielle, her costar on the Netflix series, in the sequel to the 2021 “Mortal Kombat” film, based on the blockbuster video game franchise.

Rudolph joins Karl Urban who will play Johnny Cage, which TheWrap previously reported. Gabrielle is set to play Jade.

Simon McQuoid, who directed the 2021 film, is set to return. Jeremy Slater (“Moon Knight,” “The Umbrella Academy”) wrote the screenplay for the sequel.

The previous film was a new adaptation of the popular video-game franchise that offered a grittier, more violent take on the material than the 1990s films. It was released in theaters and on HBO Max in April 2021, and was an early pandemic hit for distributor Warner Bros., ranking as one of the top feature titles on HBO Max since the streaming service debuted.

“Mortal Kombat” is based on the global video-game phenomenon created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. “Mortal Kombat 2” will be produced by Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Broken Road Production’s Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh.

Adeline Rudolph first broke out for playing Agatha Night on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and Minerva Marble on The CW’s “Riverdale.” Rudolph is currently filming the female lead in “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” directed by Brian Taylor and recently starred in the Netflix series “Resident Evil” opposite Lance Reddick and Ella Balinkska.

Rudolph is Hong Kong-born of German and Korean descent, and fluent in both languages. Prior to acting, Rudolph was a highly sought-after model in the European, Korean and Hong Kong markets and continues to be the face of high-profile campaigns, such as Marie Claire Beauty and Elle Beauty.

Rudolph is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, APA, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.