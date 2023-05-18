‘Super Mario Bros.’ Soars in Japan as ‘Guardians 3’ Holds Firm at China Box Office | Charts

by | May 18, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

‘John Wick’ became the rare R-rated franchise to top $1 billion worldwide

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has already topped $1.2 billion worldwide and should end its theatrical run with around $1.3 billion global, the second-biggest animated film ever behind “Frozen II,” which pulled in $1.45 billion in 2019. Alongside its massive $535 million-and-counting domestic total, the next biggest market for “Super Mario” is not China or the U.K. but rather Japan, where it has earned $60 million thus far.

That is one of the biggest cumulative totals in the post-COVID era for a Hollywood film in Japan, between the $46 million earned by “Jurassic World Dominion” and the $101 million earned by “Top Gun: Maverick.” The latter ranks 11th among all-time Hollywood earners in Japan. In terms of video game-based movies, the Chris Pratt/Anya Taylor-Joy/Jack Black fantasy is already over double the $27 million Japanese gross of “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” in 2019, and just above the $48 million Japanese total of “Resident Evil: Retribution” in 2012 and the $55 million Japanese gross of “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.”

Become a member to read more.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Bob Iger in front of a Disney+ logo

Why Disney CEO Bob Iger Has Done a 180 on Buying Hulu | Analysis
Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio in "Queen Charlotte"

‘Queen Charlotte’ Reigns Atop the List of Breakout New Shows | Chart
Fast X

‘Fast X’ – the Most Expensive Film in the Franchise – Needs to Conquer the World to Make a Profit
Brian-Kilmeade-Kayleigh-McEnany-Lawrence-Jones

Tucker Carlson’s Former Fox News Time Slot Ratings Drop 50% Under Replacement Hosts
Media moguls made millions as shareholders lost billions in 2022.

What Every Major Hollywood Chief Executive Got Paid in 2022
wga-strike-ai-sign

Viewers Are Wary of Studios’ Use of AI in Film and TV Scripts, Too, Survey Finds | Exclusive

Demand for a Combined Disney+ and Hulu Offering Would Easily Top Netflix | Charts
vice investors disney bob iger shane smith george soros

Who Bought Into Vice Media? From Canadian Taxpayers and Disney to George Soros