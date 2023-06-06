Street Fighter 6 by Capcom

Juri in "Street Fighter 6"

‘Street Fighter 6’ Knocks Out the Competition in PC Sales | Chart

by | June 6, 2023 @ 4:00 PM

The newest entry in Capcom’s storied fighting game franchise debuts as the No. 1 paid game on Steam

Producing the most accessible fighting game in years has worked out for Capcom, as its new entry from the franchise, “Street Fighter 6,” has not only trounced other fighting games in terms of concurrent players on launch, but the title’s also demolishing opponents on the Steam sales chart, which ranks PC games in terms of sales revenue.

The No. 1 overall revenue generator of the week was the first-person shooter “Counterstrike: Global Offensive,” a game that more or less lives in perpetuity atop the pile thanks to its free-to-play, microtransaction-based economy and huge community: It has approximately 1.2 million concurrent players almost 11 years into its life cycle. But “Street Fighter 6” nabbed the spot as the No. 1 paid game and second best-selling game overall for the week.

Become a member to read more.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Tom and Shiv close out "Succession"

How Much Would a 5th Season of ‘Succession’ Be Worth? | Charts
disney apple vision pro

Is Apple’s Vision Pro a Home Theater Revolution? | Analysis
Jennifer Lopez in "The Mother"

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’ Enters All-Time Netflix Films List a Month After Release
Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley greets voters at a town hall event (Photo credit: Getty Collection)

Cable News Ratings: CNN’s Nikki Haley Town Hall Reaches 562,000 Viewers, Down 83% From Trump’s
Yellowjackets/The Night Agent

Beyond Sex Scenes: The Role of Intimacy Coordinators Has Expanded
CNN en Espanol moving to Mexico

Inside the Divide at CNN en Español: ‘The End of the Network as We Know It’

HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Debuts to 913,000 Viewers
Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Fubar."

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ Takes Netflix Back to the Top | Charts