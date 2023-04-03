Legendary Entertainment has secured an exclusive license to the live-action film and television rights for the iconic Capcom video game franchise “Street Fighter,” the studio announced on Monday.

All projects will be co-developed and produced in conjunction with Capcom, including the feature film in development.

The History of “Street Fighter”

The first “Street Fighter” game was released in arcades in 1987 and has sold over 49 million units worldwide, becoming one of the most well-known and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time. It featured two playable characters, Ryu and Ken, who traveled the world fighting other martial artists in a tournament. Despite its limited gameplay mechanics, the game was a hit and spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs.

“Street Fighter II” was released in 1991 and is widely regarded as one of the most influential video games of all time. It introduced a cast of eight playable characters, each with their unique moves and abilities. Players could also perform special moves and combos, which added a new level of depth to the gameplay. “Street Fighter II’ was a commercial success and paved the way for other fighting game franchises like “Mortal Kombat” and “Tekken.”

Since then, Capcom has released several more “Street Fighter” games, including “Street Fighter III,” “Street Fighter IV,” and “Street Fighter V.” Each new installment introduces new characters, gameplay mechanics, and storylines while retaining the core fighting gameplay that fans love.

The next chapter in the storied franchise, “Street Fighter 6,” is slated for release June 2, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via STEAM.

“Street Fighter” was previously adapted into a live-action film in 1994 with a cast that included Jean-Claude Van Damme, Ming Na Wen and Raul Julia. It was a commercial success despite being a critical failure.

Upcoming on Legendary’s slate are the sequels “Dune: Part II” and an untitled “Godzilla vs. Kong” sequel.

The “Street Fighter” franchise continues to spearhead the industry in delivering innovative design and hard-hitting gameplay as the leader in the fighting game genre.

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld, and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games throughout its 40-year history, including groundbreaking franchises such as “Street Fighter,” “Resident Evil,” and “Monster Hunter.”

Capcom is headquartered in Osaka, Japan and maintains operations in the United States, Europe, and throughout Asia.