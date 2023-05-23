the outlast trials red barrels

"The Outlast Trials" (Red Barrels)

‘The Outlast Trials’ Spookily Dominates PC Game Sales | Chart

by | May 23, 2023 @ 3:15 PM

The brand-new horror title was beaten only by the free-to-play title “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive”

The brand-new horror title in the “Outlast” series, “The Outlast Trials,” took the top spot for paid releases with a launch price tag of $30 — according to the weekly Steam charts, which reveals games sold best on Valve’s overwhelmingly dominant PC game distribution platform. “The Outlast Trials” was beaten only in sales volume by the free-to-play title “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.”

Though it’s not the heart of October’s spooky season, that time of year when horror game sales ramp up as people get festive, it hasn’t stopped “The Outlast Trials” from capitalizing on the series’ long-running name brand power. The series kicked off in 2013 with the PC version of “Outlast,” followed by a sequel in 2017. By 2018, the games had sold over 15 million units across all platforms, a big number for an indie studio.

Robert Carnevale

Tech Business Reporter at TheWrap | Author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395 | robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

