‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Becomes Fastest-Selling Nintendo Game in Americas

It looks like the overwhelming volume of positive reviews for the new Zelda game “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” is having a strong correlation with sales, given that Nintendo has sold over 10 million copies of the title in three days flat (via Business Wire).

Of those over-10-million units, more than four million were sold in the Americas, making “Tears of the Kingdom” the fastest-selling Nintendo game in both North and South America. That means it wins both the award for both fastest-selling Switch game as well as fastest-selling Nintendo game overall in those territories.

It’s worth noting these feats have been achieved on a single platform. Whereas most games from other publishers appear on a variety of systems (Microsoft has three separate Xbox consoles still active in the marketplace at the moment, Sony has two PlayStations, both of the latter companies often release on PC as well, etc.), Nintendo has only released “Tears of the Kingdom” for Nintendo Switch, its lone active console. Even the previous Zelda game, “Breath of the Wild,” had the benefit of releasing on two systems (Nintendo Switch and Wii U), and it went on to be the best-selling Zelda game of all-time. So this game crushing its predecessor’s launch records on a single system says a lot about the potential legs it may have.

“We’re grateful for all of our fans who’ve shown their passion for The Legend of Zelda over the years, and these sales numbers for the latest installment continue to show the strong momentum for both the franchise and Nintendo Switch this year,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications.

“Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” is a game about exploration, adventure, and combat, wherein players assume the role of Link, a brave hero who must defend a vast kingdom from encroaching threats. The game is available now for $70 USD, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.