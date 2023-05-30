Street Fighter 6 by Capcom

Cammy versus JP in "Street Fighter 6"

‘Street Fighter 6’ Enters Top 10 PC Game Sellers Ahead of Launch | Chart

by | May 30, 2023 @ 3:59 PM

”Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun“ also made it onto the Steam sales chart

Though horror title “The Outlast Trials” remained the No. 1 paid game on PC games storefront Steam since its debut last week, newcomers entered the top 10: “Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun” and “Street Fighter 6.”

At a retail price of $30, “The Outlast Trials” only dropped a single slot to become the third best-selling game of the week, which is still impressive given that the two games to top it are free-to-play titles (“Destiny 2” in second place and “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” at No. 1). It’s no small feat to stay within the top three slots two weeks in a row as a $30 indie game.

Become a member to read more.

Robert Carnevale

Tech Business Reporter at TheWrap | Author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395 | robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

