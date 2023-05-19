Bing Image Creator (powered by Dall-E) Warhol v Supreme Court 2

Dall-E

Big AI Implications Lurk in the Supreme Court’s Andy Warhol Verdict | Analysis

by | May 19, 2023 @ 4:29 PM

The perennial ”fair use“ debate as it applies to computer-generated art just got thornier thanks to a new ruling

In a move that could complicate the legal status of AI systems trained on existing visual artworks, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled Thursday that Andy Warhol’s 1984 work “Orange Prince” infringed on the rights of rock photographer Lynn Goldsmith because the work’s commercial intent was not covered by the “fair use” exemptions in copyright law.

It’s hard to argue with the commercial ambitions of AI-powered art, given that companies behind the trend, like Stability AI, are seeking valuations measured in the billions of dollars. Legal questions surrounding the field are already mountainous in volume and scope. The new ruling appears sure to muddy matters.

Become a member to read more.

Robert Carnevale

Tech Business Reporter at TheWrap | Author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395 | robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
An illustration of Richard Mathenge with robots

He Helped Train ChatGPT – and It Traumatized Him | PRO Insight
John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick’ Movies Pass $1 Billion Globally, Showing the Value of New IP | Analysis
louis-carr-owav

BET’s Head of Media Sales Says Diversity Needs to Be a ‘Business Decision’
writers-strike-sign

‘Daily Show’ Writer Explains How Picketers Formed a Rebel Alliance to Shut Down ‘Evil’ | PRO Insight
Jeopardy-Masters-Ken-Jennings

‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Premiere Scores Highest Franchise Viewership Since 2020 in Delayed Viewing | Exclusive

California Film Production Tax Credits Face Uncertain Future
Sex scenes go missing in Hollywood

A Little Sex, Please? Hollywood Says No Thank You
Ben Affleck in "Air" and Jennifer Lopez in "The Mother"

Jen vs. Ben: ‘The Mother’ and ‘Air’ Vie for This Week’s Top Streaming Movie | Chart