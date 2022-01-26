‘Moon Knight’s’ Jeremy Slater to Write ‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel for New Line

Jeremy Slater (“Moon Knight”) has been hired to write the screenplay for the sequel to New Line’s hit 2021 action adventure “Mortal Kombat” based on the blockbuster video game franchise, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Mortal Kombat” was released in April 2021 during the early days of the pandemic simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max opening No. 1 at the box office and ranking among the top feature titles ever on HBO Max since the platform launched.

Based on the video game released in 1992, “Mortal Kombat” tells the story of MMA fighter Cole Young, as he figures out the meaning behind a mark he was born with, and his place as one of Earth’s champions in the ancient tournament known as Mortal Kombat. “Mortal Kombat” was created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

Slater created the highly anticipated upcoming series “Moon Knight” for Marvel and Disney+. He is also writing and attached to direct his feature “Thread” for Screen Gems, with James Wan and Atomic Monster producing. He most recently worked on “Uprising” for Netflix/21 Laps with Travis Knight attached to direct, and Stephen King’s “The Tommyknockers” for Universal and James Wan. In TV, Slater developed “The Umbrella Academy” for Netflix/UCP/Dark Horse and was creator and co-showrunner of “The Exorcist” on Fox.

