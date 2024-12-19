‘Superman’ Trailer Reactions See Fans Feeling Hopeful: ‘James Gunn Gets It’

The first teaser trailer for James Gunn’s “Superman” arrived in full on Thursday morning, and fans are feeling pretty hopeful about his take on the DC Universe.

In the footage, we meet David Corenswet’s Superman and Clark Kent, seeing him in action as both the superhero and the Daily Planet reporter. There are various shots of the Man of Steel saving the day, spending time with his love Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and just doing classic Superman things.

Following the release of the teaser, that footage seemed to prove one thing for fans: “James Gunn gets it.”

“James Gunn did it,” Joe Russo wrote on X. “There’s something for the Donner fans. There’s something for the Snyder fans. There’s even John William’s iconic theme. AND he made it his own. Superman is SO BACK.”

“I truly don’t know why anyone ever doubts James Gunn. The #Superman trailer feels every bit like the triumphant new era for DC that this movie needs to be,” another fan wrote. “David Corenswet exudes Big Superman Energy. And you just know Gunn is going to make you fall in love with Krypto. Excellent.”

Indeed, the first look at Superman’s best friend Krypto the Superdog — who is instructed to take a battered and beaten Superman home, dragging him by his cape — is a highlight for many.

But the teaser reveals other characters as well, from Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, to Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, to Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, and more. And fans are just as excited to get those characters on the big screen as well.

“David Corenswet looks incredible as Clark Kent & Superman! Rachel Broshanan is gonna be amazing as Lois Lane!” one fan posted. “Isabella [sic] Merced is such a badass with her mace & wings as Hawkgirl! Mr. Terrific looks so cool! Guy Gardner look great! Lex Luthor is perfect!”

“Guy Gardner looking smug with a f—ing bowl cut,” another joked. “I’ve seen enough. WE WILL BE SEATED.”

“Superman” hits theaters on July 11, 2025.