Here Are All of the Songs in ‘Sweethearts’

“Sweethearts” does not disappoint in delivering college nostalgia and a party playlist to match.

Jordan Weiss, creator of “Dollface,” made her directorial debut with the Max original rom-com and said that her collaboration with co-writer Dan Brier mirrored the relationship between on-screen best friends, Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) and Ben (Nico Hiraga).

“There’s so many benefits to Dan [Brier], and I’s real life, male-female perspectives,” director and executive producer Jordan Weiss told TheWrap. “I love that our soundtrack had a mix of Tyler, The Creator and Carly Rae [Jepsen]. We both brought our own music tastes, and I think it helps it appeal to a broader audience.”

“The DNA is very mixed,” Dan Brier added.

The film follows two college freshmen, who make a pact to break up with their high school sweethearts over Thanksgiving break. Their breakup plot does not quite go to plan, leading them on a chaotic night out in their hometown on Thanksgiving Eve that makes them question their own friendship.

“The magic of this script, and ultimately film, is that it’s such a specific experience that is also so universally relatable. So we essentially tried to do the same thing with music,” music supervisor Rob Lowry told TheWrap. “It’s not about what’s currently trending necessarily, but what feels true to these characters.”

A couple of Lowry’s favorite tracks featured in the film were Antonio Williams and Kerry McCoy’s “Changes” and “Are We Still Friends?” by Tyler, the Creator. He said these tunes embodied the essence of the film by “straddling the familiar while being on the brink of something new and exciting…with ears towards the future but nods to the past.”

Keep reading for the full list of songs in the Max original “Sweethearts”:

“I Wanna Dance With You” by Royal Otis

“To the Letter” by The Palmer Squares

“Sour Patch Kids” by Bryce Vine

“Leva livet” by Lil-Babs

“Bye Bye” by Haiku Hands, Ribongia

“Fruit Punch” by Kaiydo

“Girls” by The Dare

“Pain” by King Princess

“GOOD PUSS” by COBRAH

“Let’s Get Weird” by Ni/Co

“Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield

“L’homme d’amour” by Jeanne Moreau

“C’est La Vie (with bbno$ & Rich Brian)” by Yung Gravy, bbno$, Rich Brian

“Bo Diddley” by Bo Diddley

“Good Rocking Tonight” by Jimmy Witherspoon, Jack McDuff

“Onset” by Haiku Hands, Mad Zach

“Pop Panic” by Lex Junior, Just John

“Power Power (feat. Shaun Ross)” by Duckworth, Shaun Ross

“Zou Bisou Bisou” by Go Mod Go!

“Love is an Accident” by Flyte

“Nothing Can Change This Love” by Sam Cooke

“Changes” by Antonio Williams, Kerry McCoy

“ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?” by Tyler, The Creator

“Cut To The Feeling” by Carly Rae Jepsen

