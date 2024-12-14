Sydney Sweeney Shuts Down Body Shamers With Christy Martin Biopic Training Video

Sydney Sweeney hit back at body shamers who frequent her social media accounts Friday with video that showed her training regimen from her upcoming Christy Martin biopic.

The clip, shared on Instagram, started with a series of insulting and sexist social media about her body followed by footage of her training in the gym for the role.

“She looks very chunky,” one of the comments reads. “Nothing ‘incredible’ here… Maybe an Ozempic candidate tho” another person wrote. In the stills that follow, Sweeney is seen lifting massive tires, working out with weights, and boxing in the ring. Though she doesn’t say anything and there’s no caption on the post, the message is clear: body shamers be damned.

Sweeney previously opened up about her past body insecurities in a 2023 interview with Glamour UK. “One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’ I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good,” she explained.

Sweeney later added, “Well, especially when it comes to red-carpet pics and they’re like, ‘Sydney Sweeney displays bust,’ or ‘Sydney Sweeney wears a scandalous dress,’ I’m like, ‘I’m wearing the exact same dress someone else would be wearing! I just have tits.’ And if someone else is wearing it, they’d be like, ‘Oh, so sleek and so well-mannered.’”

The untitled Christy Martin movie also stars Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor and Chad L. Coleman.

The official description for the movie reads, “The film tells the unbelievable true story of formidable Christy Martin, who rose to fame as America’s most successful female boxer in the 1990s. A naturally gifted fighter, Christy’s life transformed in 1989 when she met her manager, and later husband, Jim Martin. Breaking boundaries, she became the first woman to sign with iconic promoter Don King, and the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.”

“Christy’s charisma, good looks and unwavering resilience in the ring won her a wide fan base and propelled her to become welterweight champion. Behind this well-honed public persona, Christy tackled personal demons, toxic relationships, and an attempt on her life, proving that a fighter’s hardest won victories aren’t always in the ring.”

In October Sweeney offered a first look at the film. “Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now,” Sweeny wrote on Instagram alongside two behind-the-scenes photos. “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”

“Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. More to come soon,” Sweeney concluded.