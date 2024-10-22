Sydney Sweeney to Co-Lead Colman Domingo’s Sammy Davis Jr. Biopic as Kim Novak

Sydney Sweeney is set to play legendary film star Kim Novak in Colman Domingo’s Sammy Davis Jr. biopic “Scandalous” at Miramax, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The project marks the “Rustin” Oscar nominee’s directorial debut and co-stars David Jonsson as the iconic entertainer. Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the film centers on the scandalous and brief love affair between Novak and the Rat Packer, which took place in 1957. Matthew Fantaci wrote the script.

Principal photography on “Scandalous” will take place in Los Angeles after Sweeney and Domingo wrap the third season of HBO series “Euphoria.” Sweeney will produce the project along with Tani Cohen and Bobby Rock. Jon Levin is the executive producer.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, “Before he became Miramax CEO, Jon Glickman originated the project at Panoramic and remained high on it.”

Domingo most recently starred in and received critical acclaim for turns in “Rustin” and “Sing Sing.” He is also working on a film about Nat King Cole, which he is also attached to star and direct. Domingo is repped by WME and Liebman Entertainment.

Sweeney will next be seen starring in Ron Howard’s “Eden,” set to release in September. She most recently took turns in “Madame Web” and “Immaculate.” Sweeney is repped by Paradigm.

Jonsson, who currently stars in HBO series “Industry,” most recently broke out playing an android in “Alien: Romulus” and will next be seen starring in “The Long Walk,” based on the Stephen King novel. He is repped by CAA and United Agents.