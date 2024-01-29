SZA to Perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards

SZA is set to take the Grammys stage on Sunday.

The “Kill Bill” singer will perform at the 66th annual awards ceremony, joining previously announced performers Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.

In addition to serving as a performer for music’s biggest night, SZA also received the most nominations for the 2024 ceremony with nine total nods, outpacing the seven nominations each brought in by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét. Jack Antonoff, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Brandy Clark, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish followed with six nominations each.

SZA is nominated for Album of the Year for “SOS,” Record of the Year for “Kill Bill,” Song of the Year for “Kill Bill,” Best Progressive R&B Album for “SOS” and Best R&B Song for “Snooze,” Best R&B Performance for “Kill Bill,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Love Language,” Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Low” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost in the Machine.”

SZA’s “SOS” will compete for Album of the Year against Taylor Swift’s “Midnights,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts,” Janelle Monáe’s “The Age of Pleasure,” Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation,” Boygenius’ “The Record,” Jon Batiste’s “World Music Radio” and Lana Del Rey’s “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.”

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth year in a row, the Grammys is set to broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. The awards ceremony will air at 8:00-11:30 p.m. ET and 5:00-8:30 p.m. PT on CBS. They will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The 66th Grammys are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth year in a row, with executive producers including Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins.