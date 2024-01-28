Joni Mitchell Will Perform at the Grammys for the First Time

The folk music legend who’s made scant appearances in recent years is nominated for Best Folk Album

Joni Mitchell (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Joni Mitchell is joining the performers at this year’s Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, CBS announced Sunday. It’s the folk music icon’s first-ever performance on the awards shows, despite her decades-long career.

Mitchell is nominated for Best Folk Album for the live “Joni Mitchell at Newport,” recorded at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. She has won nine Grammys over her illustrious career. The songstress has also been honored by the Recording Academy with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

She joins previously announced performers Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.

When she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, Mitchell was described as “one of the most important female recording artists of the rock era” and “a powerful influence on all artists who embrace diversity, imagination and integrity.”

The Grammy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air live at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will stream both live and on demand on the streamer for its Paramount+ with Showtime tier, while all U.S. subscribers will be able to acces sit on-demand the next day.

The program is produced for the Recording Academy by Fulwell 73 Productions, which has produced the show for the last several years. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

