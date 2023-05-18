Taylor Lautner has clarified his comment and follow-up TikTok video in which he prayed for John Mayer — over what seemed to be a reference in a Taylor Swift song.

“I don’t know if it was the wisest thing to say. I was definitely joking,” Lautner told co-host Donna Farizan Wednesdsy night on SiriusXM’s “The Happy Hour.”

Lautner’s wife, Taylor Dome, joined him and said she knew his comment would go viral among Taylor Swift’s fans, who did indeed react positively.

“She’s like, that’s gonna really trigger the Swifties. Or, I mean, they’re supportive of it,” Lautner added of his wife Taylor’s thoughts. “I personally think John is a very talented musician, but I am aware of a couple songs that were on that album.”

Lautner appeared on the “Today” show Tuesday with his wife to promote their podcast, “The Squeeze” on which they discuss mental health. When asked about the July 7 release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” Lautner, who dated Taylor Swift, directed the question to John Mayer, another ex-boyfriend believed to inspire the album.

“I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” he said, according to Today.com. “Praying for John.”

“Back to December” on Swift’s third album is believed to be about Lautner, and it doesn’t contain as damning lyrics as “Dear John” — the rack about John Mayer — does.

“I need a ticket regardless,” said Dome, who Lautner identified is a “die hard” Swiftie. “So if I get that extra one, I’ll let you know.”

Dome and Lautner seemingly collaborated to make a TikTok video in which Lautner kneels and prays for John Mayer, all in good jest.

The Swifties anticipate more music about the dark moments in Swift’s and Mayer’s relationship, especially because a bonus song on her latest album “Midnights” suggests that Swift went through it dating the musician.

The explicit lyric of “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” reads “Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first.”

With six additional vault songs expected on the re-release of “Speak Now,” only time will tell whether Mayer has more coming for him.