Taylor Swift Brings Cameras Onstage During Final Eras Tour Stops in Vancouver

Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer is putting together a documentary about her Eras Tour run, after the pop star performed with cameras onstage during Friday night’s show in Vancouver, Canada. This weekend will mark the end of the tour.

Swift has been on the road for a year and a half, and Friday night’s performance is her 149th performance. Athlon Sports reported she joked to the crowd, “This is a little known fact, not many people know this, it hasn’t been talked about very much, but let me give you some information that you probably don’t already know! Vancouver is actually the VERY LAST city that we play on the eras tour.”

IM SO EXCITED TO GO SEE THE DOCUMENTARY 🗣️🗣️🗣️ if it’s streaming then ill host a watch party — mimi ! (@catlvrz) December 7, 2024

Fans were also quick to spot cameras onstage with Swift throughout the performance. They also spotted drone cameras and a cinematic camera atop a crane. Speculation ran rife on social media that Swift is planning a documentary to be released in the months that will follow the tour’s end.

Cameras have also followed Swift when she’s attended Kansas City Chiefs football games to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The fan account Taylor Swift Updates shared photos of the cameras on X, formerly Twitter, Friday.

🏟️| Extra filming gear has replaced one of the VIP tents and the crew is showcasing their signed Chiefs gear 😄 pic.twitter.com/lerbL2fCG1 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) December 7, 2024

Swift hasn’t yet divulged her post-tour plans. The BBC speculated that the singer is likely to already know her next move. Bryan West, USA Today’s Taylor Swift reporter, told the news service, “Taylor is a very future-minded thinker, so I imagine she has the next few years already completely planned out.” West added that he believes Swift will make an announcement about her future at her final show.

Swift’s tour crossed the billion-dollar mark in December 2023, officially dethroning Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. She spent most of 2023 in the United States before shifting overseas and has since performed in Tokyo, Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, England, Scotland, Wales and Toronto. Her final shows in Vancouver run through Dec. 8.

“The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far,” she wrote on Instagram following the end of her show in Toronto. “See you soon, Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows.”