Taylor Swift Set to Wrap Record-Setting Tour, Already Planning Next Steps

Taylor Swift has been touring almost nonstop for nearly two years and the show is finally coming to a close.

The final hours of the Eras Tour begin on Friday, Dec. 6 in Vancouver. They’ll put the bow on more than 150 performances – all three hours long – across five continents. That kind of long-lived performance made the Eras Tour the highest-grossing concert tour of all-time. The concert crossed the billion-dollar mark back in Dec. 2023 – surpassing Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

Much of 2024’s tour locations have been international after 2023’s criss-crossed the U.S. This year’s stops already included: Tokyo, Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, England, Scotland, Wales and Toronto. She briefly returned to the States for shows in Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana.

Her show in Vienna was canceled after the policed thwarted a terrorist plot.

Swift’s final shows in Vancouver will be back-to-back Friday, Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 8. They are all performed at the BC Place stadium with doors opening at 4:30 for a 6:45 start time. Fans who don’t have tickets also shouldn’t hope to hang out and listen to the performances outside the stadium like many did earlier in the tour. “Taylgating” won’t be allowed.

“The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far,” Swift wrote on Instagram after her penultimate show in Toronto. “See you soon, Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows.”

The Eras Tour would be plenty to rest laurels upon, but not for Swift. Spotify also announced Wednesday that she was the top artist on the platform for the second year running – pulling in 26.6 billion streams globally. On top of that, her coffee table book – “The Eras Tour Book” – sold more than 800,000 copies over Thanksgiving weekend alone.

So how do you follow all of that up? Ask any fan and they’ll tell you the release of “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” is coming any day now. Eventually, that will be true, but aside from that, it has been reported that she’s making her feature film directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures based on a screenplay Swift also wrote.

It’s also logical to expect more original music on the horizon – after the launch of “Tortured Poets Department” back in April. Riding on the success of the coffee table book, she also has a new book-publishing company called Taylor Swift Publications to put out more stories and amplify others’ tales.

Or maybe she’s ready to take a well-deserved break.