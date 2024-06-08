Taylor Swift treated her audience in Edinburgh, Scotland to a treat when she chose to perform “Crazier” live for the first time ever. The song was released as part of the “Hannah Montana: The Movie” soundtrack 15 years ago.

In video shared on social media, Swift sang a mash-up of both “Crazier” and “All of the Girls.”

taylor alison swift performing crazier for the first time ever after releasing it on hannah montana movie 15 years ago!!



pic.twitter.com/IYyjFJlhpN — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) June 8, 2024

The then-teen country star Swift made a cameo in the 2009 film. “It’s so cool to become a part of the ‘Hannah Montana’ phenomenon,” she told reporters at the time. “It’s taking over the world right now. Honestly, it’s just so cool because ever since I figured out that I was going to be able to be in this movie, every time a little girl will come through one of my signing lines, or every single time I’ll see a little girl in one of my meet-and-greets and she’s got a ‘Hannah Montana’ shirt on, I want to be like, ‘Guess what — I get to be in that movie.”

You can watch Taylor’s “Hannah Montana: The Movie” cameo here:

The film’s production notes indicated that Swift became involved with the movie after she was approached by producers. The singer said she was asked to send in a song that “was perfect to fall in love to” and “Crazier” fit the bill.

Saturday’s show was Swift’s second of three concerts set for Edinburgh. She will round out her tour stops in the United Kingdom on June 30, then head to Amsterdam.

The first leg of Swift’s massive Eras Tour was the first set of concerts to gross over a billion dollars. Swift broke Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” gross record after 60 shows.

Watch the full music video for “Crazier,” featuring additional footage from “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” right here: