Taylor Swift Fans Joke That Jake Gyllenhaal’s Days Are Numbered as Singer Announces ‘Red’ Album Re-Release

Taylor Swift has announced that “Red” is her next album re-release, which has fans both jumping for joy and suggesting that Jake Gyllenhaal should enter the witness protection program. The 2012 Grammy-nominated album is believed to have been heavily inspired by Swift’s high-profile relationship — and subsequent breakup — with the actor.
After months of speculation, Swift confirmed on Friday that she will release the re-recorded version of “Red” on Nov. 19. She added that the new version, dubbed “Red (Taylor’s Version),” will feature all 30 songs originally written for the album, including one 10-minute track that fans are already guessing could be the extended version of “All Too Well,” a devastating breakup ballad long rumored to be about Gyllenhaal.
Although Swift and Gyllenhaal only dated between October and December of 2010, the whirlwind relationship apparently had a major impact on the singer-songwriter. In her announcement for the new release, she recalled still being in the throes of heartbreak while developing the album, describing the end result as a “mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end.”
Much of the original “Red’s” fan-favorite tracks, like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “All Too Well,” don’t paint Swift’s exes in a particularly flattering light. So naturally, a barrage of memes started flooding the internet upon Friday’s news of the re-release, with Gyllenhaal trending all afternoon on Twitter.
“Red (Taylor’s Version)” will be the second re-recorded album in Swift’s six-album endeavor, following the April release of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The singer announced plans to re-record her first six studio albums back in 2019, after Scooter Braun acquired her master recordings against her wishes.