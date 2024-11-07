‘After Midnight’ Host Taylor Tomlinson Celebrates Having Job Post-Election: ‘Honor to Be on Television While Women Are Still Allowed’ | Video

Like most late-night hosts, Taylor Tomlinson mourned the election results, admitting that she was struggling to even be at work. But, she was grateful to have her job at CBS — possibly just for now.

“A lot of people today feel shell-shocked and depressed and can’t believe they have to go to work. Me too!” she said Wednesday night. “That’s what’s going on here. But I will say it is an honor to be on television while women are still allowed to be.”

That said, she was a little mad at the network for hiring her in the first place, though that’s just because she was mad in general.

“I’m honestly really mad,” Tomlinson explained. “I’m mad at everyone who comforted me the last week and told me it was gonna be OK, I’m mad at myself for believing this wouldn’t happen. I’m mad at CBS for hiring me so that I cannot immediately leave the country. It’s a lot of misplaced anger right now.”

She also admitted that she started a “Game of Thrones” rewatch in an effort to, ironically, calm down.

“I was like, ‘Maybe this will give me some perspective.’ Just desperately trying to get myself back to 2011,” she joked. “Remember? Remember 2011, back when Joe Rogan wasn’t helping people decide elections? He was just helping people decide if they were gonna eat bugs for money. Remember that?”

The “After Midnight” host also joked that, even as the host of a show that was rebooted, a second Trump presidency made it clear that “reboot culture has gone too far.”

You can watch Tomlinson’s entire monologue in the video above.