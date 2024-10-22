Taylor Tomlinson Says Trump’s McDonald’s Stunt Makes Sense Because He Looks Like ‘Grimace and the Hamburglar Had a Child’ | Video

In Monday’s “After Midnight” monologue, host Taylor Tomlinson talked about that she called ‘the spookiest time of year: Election season,” and poked fun at Donald Trump’s campaign stunt at a McDonald’s over the weekend.

For those who missed it, one of the dumber right wing conspiracies holds that Kamala Harris is lying about having worked at McDonald’s when she was in college. Their evidence? The fact that she didn’t include McDonald’s on her resume when she started pursuing her legal career. We wish we were kidding, but we aren’t.

Anyway, Trump spent some time this weekend at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s franchise whose owner is a supporter, where he pretended to work, all to poke fun at Kamala Harris for not being stupid enough to think McDonald’s experience would help her getting a job as a lawyer. Read more here.

Back to Tomlinson, who of course showed a clip Trump’s campaign posted on TikTok featuring various moments during the stunt, during which he told one person, “I’m looking for a new job.”

“I love that he started this, I’m looking for a job. Like, okay, someone’s worried they’re gonna lose,” she joked.

“It makes sense,” Tomlinson continued. “He went to McDonald’s. He does look like, if Grimace and the Hamburglar had a child… He actually would be the perfect McDonald’s mascot. Yeah, an orange haired clown who frightens children and steals money? They could call him Mayor McWhite collar crime.”

Tomlinson joked that Trump’s behavior embodied “how your grandpa thinks you get a job, right? Like you’re still unemployed, all you need to do is walk into an IBM with a suit and a firm handshake, pansy.”

“This stunt appears to be a shot at Kamala Harris, who said she worked at a McDonald’s in college, and there is literally zero evidence that that isn’t true,” Tomlinson continued. “Many news sources have noticed Trump’s obsession with her working there. I mean, I doubt he even believes this lie. Like what a weird story to try and poke holes in. It is hilarious to see Republicans go from ‘Obama wasn’t born here’ to ‘Kamala had never worked at McDonald’s.’ They’re clearly running out of steam.”

She did poke fun a bit at the statement McDonald’s released to distance itself from the Trump event, which was held at an independent franchise and was not sanctioned by the company itself.

“In a statement, the company said, quote, ‘McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office, and that remains true in this race for the next president. We are not red or blue, we are golden.’ Does everyone want to roll their eyes together to get it out of our system?” Tomlinson said. “Like, Oh, you don’t take sides in politics, then explain your continued support for Mayor McCheese.”

“Maybe we should switch our current voting machines to those big touch screens at McDonald’s,” she added. “All those right wing conspiracies about the machines being corrupt would finally stop delicious treat machine could never be involved in evil democratic plot.”

Watch the full monologue below: