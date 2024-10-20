Donald Trump Does Time Working at a McDonald’s to Troll Kamala Harris | Video

Donald Trump stopped by a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania Sunday to work the fryer, give orders at the drive-thru and neg Kamala Harris about her time working at the fast food chain years ago.

Trump appeared to swing by the french fry station first, where he pulled a basket of fries out of oil and positioned it so the fries could be salted.

The Republican presidential nominee also spent time at the drive-thru window, where he greeted customers, passed out their orders and spoke about his campaign to attending media.

“It’s a great franchise, it’s a great company, and they’ve been very, very nice,” Trump said.

“And, you know, if you look at really what’s happening, look right over there, look at how happy everybody is,” he continued. “They’re happy because they want hope. They need hope. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Watch highlights below:

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump is killing it on his first day on the job at McDonalds. Perfectly salted hot crispy fries. pic.twitter.com/DTH2cdGkEI — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 20, 2024

Trump giving a campaign speech while working a McDonalds drive thru is WILD 🤣pic.twitter.com/kTmZ2TlF9Y — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) October 20, 2024

Trump also alluded to his previous assertions that Harris never actually worked at McDonald’s when she was young. “Now I have worked at McDonald’s,” he added. “I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala. She never worked here.”

In another clip from the visit, Trump is seen telling reporters, “I could do this all day.” He added, “I wouldn’t mind this job. I like this job, I think I might come back and do it again.”

NEW: McDonalds drive thru customer thanks Trump for “taking a bullet for us.”



“Thank you for taking a bullet for us.”pic.twitter.com/Z5YoWQGYoM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 20, 2024

Trump was then greeted by two customers who appeared happy to see him. “Thank you, Mr. President,” an unidentified man told him. “You made it possible for ordinary people like us to meet you. Thank you so much for everything you are doing. We pray for you.” A woman traveling with the man added, “Thank you for taking a bullet for us.”

BREAKING: While working at McDonalds, Donald Trump just said he will not accept the results of the election if he doesn’t like them. This is what a fascist does. pic.twitter.com/smYVK1qnjh — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 20, 2024

Trump also told reporters he will accept the results of the election next month “if it’s a fair election … We’re leading in all the polls now, we’re leading in every swing state.”

After working the fryer at McDonald’s, I asked Trump if he thinks the minimum wage should be raised: “Well I think this. These people work hard. They’re great. And I just saw something… a process that’s beautiful,” Trump said. pic.twitter.com/pg2synNA59 — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) October 20, 2024

After he was asked about raising minimum wage, Trump offered, “Well I think this. These people work hard. They’re great. And I just saw something … a process that’s beautiful.”

You can watch a 13-minute video from Trump’s McDonald’s visit in the video below.