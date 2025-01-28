After Its Latest Cancellation, TCA Gets Caught in Hollywood’s Biggest Problems

Available to WrapPRO members

Another skipped TV critics tour leaves insiders wondering where the twice-annual press event will go from here

TCA finds itself caught in Hollywood and media's biggest problems after cancelling its winter 2025 tour. (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

Among TV’s annual traditions, January and February are typically defined by splashy headlines, breaking news tweets and insider jokes about not clapping in the ballroom. That’s all thanks to the Television Critics Association, a non-profit group of roughly 200 journalists from the U.S. and Canada who assemble in the winter and the summer to preview and report on new shows. 

But for the second time in two years, TCA has canceled one of its tours, a decision that had nothing to do with the ongoing Los Angeles fires, but rather retrenchment within the industry that may bode poorly for the event’s future, at least in its current iteration.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments