After Its Latest Cancellation, TCA Gets Caught in Hollywood’s Biggest Problems

Among TV’s annual traditions, January and February are typically defined by splashy headlines, breaking news tweets and insider jokes about not clapping in the ballroom. That’s all thanks to the Television Critics Association, a non-profit group of roughly 200 journalists from the U.S. and Canada who assemble in the winter and the summer to preview and report on new shows.

But for the second time in two years, TCA has canceled one of its tours, a decision that had nothing to do with the ongoing Los Angeles fires, but rather retrenchment within the industry that may bode poorly for the event’s future, at least in its current iteration.