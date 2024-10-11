‘Teacup’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

The James Wan-produced horror series arrives just in time for a Halloween scare

Rob Morgan in "Teacup"
Rob Morgan in "Teacup" (CREDIT: Peacock)

If you need a new TV show to keep you scared until Halloween, “Teacup” should get the job done. Produced by James Wan with “Yellowstone” and “Chicago Fire” producer Ian McCulloch as showrunner, “Teacup” brings terror to a remote Georgia farm where a group of rural neighbors must band together to defeat a mysterious evil.

The show itself remains a bit of a mystery, too, but the trailer promises animals acting up, a kid with a voice in his head and a man in a mask drawing warning lines you definitely don’t want to cross.

Loosely adapted from the novel “Stinger” by horror great Robert McCammon (“Swan Song”), the series stars Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Scott Speedman (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Chaske Spencer (“The English”), Kathy Baker (“The Ranch”) and Rob Morgan (“Winning Time”).

Here’s everything to know about when and where you can watch new episodes of “Teacup,” below:

When Does “Teacup” Premiere?

“Teacup” premieres with two episodes on Thursday, Oct 10.

When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Two new “Teacup” episodes will debut weekly on Peacock through Halloween.

When Is the “Teacup” Finale?

“Teacup” will conclude with a Halloween finale. Its final two episodes will be available to stream on Oct. 31.

“Teacup” Release Schedule

Here’s the complete release schedule for all the episodes of “Teacup.”

  • Ep.1 – Oct. 10
  • Ep. 2 – Oct. 10
  • Ep. 3 – Oct. 17
  • Ep. 4 – Oct. 17
  • Ep. 5 – Oct. 24
  • Ep. 6 – Oct. 24
  • Ep. 7 – Oct. 31
  • Ep. 8 – Oct. 31

