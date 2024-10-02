Melissa Barrera, Brian d’Arcy James Join Simu Liu in Peacock Thriller Series From James Wan

Melissa Barrera and Brian d’Arcy James of “Hamilton” and “Spotlight” fame have joined Simu Liu in Peacock’s upcoming untitled thriller series from horror maestro James Wan.

Sinclair Daniel (“The Other Black Girl”) and Obie-winning stage actress xKathleen Chalfant of “House of Cards have also been cast in the series.

Liu (whose films include “Barbie” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stars as first-generation-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale: He realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

Thomas Brandon (“Legacies”) serves as creator, writer, and executive producer alongside co-showrunner and EP, Jennifer Yale (of Apple TV+ series “See” and Starz’”Outlander”).

Wan, the creator of The Conjuring Universe and “M3GAN,” Michael Clear (“Archive 81,” “Swamp Thing,” “M3GAN”) and Rob Hackett (“Archive 81,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer”) executive produce for Atomic Monster. Mark Winemaker and Jet Wilkinson will also executive produce, with Wilkinson attached to direct the first two episodes.

As TheWrap reported in August, Wan is developing a new “Creature From the Black Lagoon” movie at Universal and is in early talks to direct the project.

The version will be a “grounded, modernized retelling of the original classic” that will “lean into visceral horror.”

The project could be Wan’s first movie as director since his company Atomic Monster merged with Blumhouse last year.

Wan’s new Peacock series “Teacup” debuts on Peacock on Oct. 10.