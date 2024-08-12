James Wan in Early Talks to Direct New ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ Movie for Universal

James Wan is developing a new “Creature From the Black Lagoon” movie at Universal and is in early talks to direct the project, TheWrap has learned.

The remake is currently seeking a writer to work with Wan. The filmmaker is developing a grounded, modernized retelling of the original classic that will lean into visceral horror.

The project could be Wan’s first movie as director since his company Atomic Monster merged with Blumhouse last year.

Atomic Monster will produce the film, with Michael Clear and Judson Scott as executive producers and Wan producing. Executive vice president of Production Development Jay Polidoro will oversee for Universal.

The original 1954 “Creature From the Black Lagoon” centered on a team of scientists that traveled to the Amazon to investigate a fossil. They discover a hidden lagoon where a prehistoric fish-man creature still lives. Complications ensue when the creature becomes interested in the female scientist.

The 1954 original was directed by Jack Arnold and starred Julie Adams as the female scientist that caught the creature’s attention.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse most recently released “Night Swim.” Up next, both banners are working on two new films, one is a sequel to the popular “M3GAN,” which will be released in 2025. The other is a spin-off called “SOULM8TE,” which is set to be released in 2026.

