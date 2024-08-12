James Wan in Early Talks to Direct New ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ Movie for Universal

The project is currently seeking a writer to work with Wan

Director James Wan creature from the black lagoon
Director and producer James Wan (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

James Wan is developing a new “Creature From the Black Lagoon” movie at Universal and is in early talks to direct the project, TheWrap has learned.

The remake is currently seeking a writer to work with Wan. The filmmaker is developing a grounded, modernized retelling of the original classic that will lean into visceral horror. 

The project could be Wan’s first movie as director since his company Atomic Monster merged with Blumhouse last year.

Atomic Monster will produce the film, with Michael Clear and Judson Scott as executive producers and Wan producing. Executive vice president of Production Development Jay Polidoro will oversee for Universal.

jason blum james wan
Read Next
Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster Have ‘Officially Joined Forces’

The original 1954 “Creature From the Black Lagoon” centered on a team of scientists that traveled to the Amazon to investigate a fossil. They discover a hidden lagoon where a prehistoric fish-man creature still lives. Complications ensue when the creature becomes interested in the female scientist.

The 1954 original was directed by Jack Arnold and starred Julie Adams as the female scientist that caught the creature’s attention.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse most recently released “Night Swim.” Up next, both banners are working on two new films, one is a sequel to the popular “M3GAN,” which will be released in 2025. The other is a spin-off called “SOULM8TE,” which is set to be released in 2026.

Wan is repped by CAA, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Universal Monsters Eternal Bloodlines key art - HHN 2024
Read Next
All-Female Universal Monsters House Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.