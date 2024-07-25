All-Female Universal Monsters House Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights is getting freakier.

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, an all-new original haunted house featuring an all-female group of classic Universal Monsters — The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula’s daughter Marya, the She-Wolf of London and the mummified Egyptian princess Anck-Su-Namun — will be menacing guests beginning Friday, Aug. 30 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, Sept. 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The new haunted house will put guests “in the center of the ultimate battle between two unexpected alliances of classic female Universal Monsters,” according to the official release. Guests will “encounter Saskia Van Helsing, a new fearless huntress and daughter of revered Abraham Van Helsing — who killed Count Dracula by driving a stake through his heart and destroying his reign of terror. Saskia now faces Dracula’s daughter, Countess Marya, who arose from the dead to seek revenge for her father and destroy the Van Helsing bloodline.”

In addition to featuring the titular character from the 1936 film “Dracula’s Daughter,” the house will also involve the She-Wolf from 1946’s “She-Wolf of London” and Anck-Su-Namun from the 1932 film “The Mummy.” But this group of monsters is intercepted by Saskia and an unlikely ally, The Bride of Frankenstein (from 1935’s masterpiece “Bride of Frankenstein”).

“The terrifying adventure will take guests on a journey between the hunted and the hunters in a life and death battle with only one bloodline left to survive,” according to Universal.

What’s cool about the Universal Studios Hollywood version is that the house will actually be located in Sound Stage 12 on the studio back lot, the original filming location for such Universal horror movies as “Dracula” (1931), “Frankenstein” (1931) and “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935). The Hollywood version will also feature a score composed by Slash of Guns ‘n Roses, marking his sixth season working with Halloween Horror Nights (the Orlando version will feature a score by Sara Barone).

Other house themes announced for this season of Halloween Horror Nights so far include “A Quiet Place,” “Insidious” and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”