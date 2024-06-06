“A Quiet Place” is coming to Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Studios announced that a haunted house, inspired by Paramount’s blockbuster franchise, will be debuting at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, at both the Universal Studios Orlando (on August 30) and Universal Studios Hollywood (on September 5) parks.

Based on John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place: Part II,” “the haunted houses will embrace unique sound design, special effects and the adept performances of the scare-actors to convey the ominous sense of dread depicted in the films” (according to the official synopsis). What’s really cool about these houses is that they will incorporate the use of American Sign Language (ASL) for the first time ever, “to capture the authenticity of the films.” The houses will take you through the farmhouse that serves as the Abbott family’s shelter, as well as the root cellar where Emily Blunt’s character gives birth. “The snarls of the larger-than-life predators will follow guests at every spine-chilling turn, and guests must remember: if they hear you, they will hunt you,” reads the synopsis.

Halloween Horror Nights is an annual event at both Universal Studios theme parks and an annual tradition for those who love to get terrified around total strangers. At Universal Studios Hollywood the festivities begin on September 5 and run on select nights through November 3. As part of the event you can expect “eight all-new haunted houses, an onslaught of sinister scare zones and the iconic Terror Tram.” Scary!

For those who really want to relive the terror, there are Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear ticket options, along with a number of other ticketing options. Head over to the official website for all of the details.

The latest installment in the “Quiet Place” franchise, “A Quiet Place: Day One,” a prequel set before the events of the first film that explore the initial invasion of the sound-sensitive alien race, opens in theaters on June 28.