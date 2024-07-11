‘Insidious’: The Further Coming to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood

Ready to visit The Further?

The spooky supernatural realm, dramatized in the “Insidious” movies from Blumhouse and Sony, will spring to life this fall in haunted houses at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. Insidious: The Further, an all-new haunted house, will begin scaring guests on Friday, Aug. 30 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, Sept. 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Eep!

If you haven’t seen the “Insidious” movies, they follow a family (led by Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne) who are convinced their house is haunted, only to discover that it’s their son that is haunted. This, of course, leads into the idea of The Further a kind of netherworld populated by ghosts and demons.

According to the official release, guests’ journey into Insidious: The Further “begins as they step through the iconic red door, where many of the tormented spirits and demons from the franchise await – determined to ensnare humans and steal their souls. Fans will come face-to-face with The Red-Faced Demon, who will attempt to lure them into his lair; the grim KeyFace, hoping to lock his victims in this dark dimension; the ghastly and dangerous Bride in Black; and the vengeful spirit of the Man Who Can’t Breathe. As guests make their way through the haunted house, they’ll go from red door to red door – traveling deeper into a dark and timeless astral world where they must evade this collection of sinister creatures at every spine-chilling turn, or their souls will be trapped here…forever.” That sounds about right!

The Insidious house joins already-announced houses themed to “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” and the “Quiet Place” films.

Halloween Horror Nights is the must-attend spooky event for both Southern California and Central Florida, full of delightful haunted houses, walkaround characters and specialty food and beverage items. And there are a ton of different ticket configurations you can purchase – everything from a single night ticket to Frequent Fear tickets that are an annual pass but just for the after-hours Halloween event.

All event tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are now available for purchase.