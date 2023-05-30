Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani are set to star in Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster’s “Thread: An Insidious Tale” for Screen Gems, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Moon Knight” filmmaker Jeremy Slater is set to direct.

The plot is being kept under wraps, but, according to Deadline, which first reported the news, “Thread,” the sixth installment in the “Insidious” horror franchise, explores the experiences of ordinary individuals who find themselves entangled with demonic entities. However, it is not a direct continuation of the current series but rather an offshoot project.

In the film, Moore and Nanjiani portray a married couple who use a spell to go back in time and save their daughter from dying. However, their actions lead to severe consequences.

“Insidious 5” will return to theaters on July 7. This is five years after the previous installment, “Insidious: The Last Key,” which premiered in January 2018.

Patrick Wilson, who previously appeared in the first two “Insidious” films and made a cameo in the third, will make his directorial debut in “Insidious 5.” He will also reprise his role as Josh Lambert in the movie, alongside Ty Simpkins who plays Dalton Lambert. Dalton’s possession by a demon in the first film led the Lambert family into the supernatural realm known as the Further.

The first two “Insidious” films were directed by James Wan, who then handed the reins over to franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell for the prequel “Insidious: Chapter 3.” The fourth and most recent installment, “Insidious: The Last Key,” was directed by Adam Robitel, and it became the highest-grossing film in the franchise, earning over $168 million worldwide. Despite being made on a notably tight budget, the franchise has grossed more than $500 million worldwide since its debut in 2010, with a reported combined budget of less than $30 million.

