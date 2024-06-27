‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’-Inspired House Coming to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

Who you gonna call?

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” the latest installment in the “Ghostbusters” franchise, will be getting its own haunted house as part of Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort (beginning on Friday, August 30) and Universal Studios Hollywood (on Thursday, September 5).

According to the official release, this new house will “bring the latest installment of the global Ghostbusters franchise to life as well as iconic ghosts, creatures and characters from the beloved classic series in authentic haunted houses that capture the horror and humor for which the films are known.” (There was a genuinely incredible house inspired by the original “Ghostbusters” back in 2019.)

Mirroring the events of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” which saw the Ghostbusters new and old going up against an ancient evil that could send the world into a new Ice Age, guests will fight alongside the Spengler family as they defend New York City from this villainous new foe.

Visitors will “venture through the haunted houses, they will find themselves in the sinister world of the supernatural, from Ray’s Occult Books shop to the Ghostbuster’s new high-tech lab and containment facility to the dank New York City sewer system. Fans will embark on this petrifying journey alongside the Ghostbusters, encountering iconic ghosts who slime and nefarious villains who are out for revenge – all while trying to escape an army of ghastly creatures bent on cracking bones and turning their veins into rivers of ice. As they navigate their way through freezing and frightening conditions, the Ghostbusters will need their wit and humor to defend the city they love from a terror too chilling to believe.”

Ghostbusters and Universal Studios have a long history together – the Ghostbusters Spooktacular was a live show that debuted alongside the Florida park in 1990. It was eventually replaced by Twister: Ride It Out in 1996 (which was eventually replaced by Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon). Recently the Ghostbusters returned as part of a parade at the Orlando park. It makes perfect sense that they’ll be back to battle an icy ghost this Halloween.

They have already announced that a “Quiet Place”-themed house will be coming to both costs, with Universal Studios Hollywood getting a pair of original haunted houses – Monstruos 2: The Nightmare of Latin America and Dead Exposure: Death Valley.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood’s event, visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com/Halloween. For more information and to purchase tickets for Universal Orlando’s event, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/Halloween.