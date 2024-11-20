Ted Danson Got Worried Calls From Friends After Larry David Made Him Get Fake Divorced on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ | Video

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” often blurred the lines between real life and fiction, once even resulting in people believing Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen were really getting divorced. According to Danson himself, even close friends called them worrying.

Reflecting on his time on the series on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday, Danson admitted that, though both he and his wife are professionals, they really struggled with their fake divorce on the show.

“I’m an actor. I know I’m just pretending. I get that, I get that. But it didn’t feel that way!” he recalled. “I think we had been campaigning for Hillary, and she did not win, and it was a very tender time and moments. And then I go to work, and he said ‘Oh, by the way, you divorced Mary, and you’re dating Cheryl,’ and it was like — it was too soon!”

Danson added that even Steenburgen struggled with it because it was “so personal.” That said, the couple did get a laugh out of the results.

In 2017, they had to publicly make a statement that they were still together, and the storyline was indeed just a storyline. But apparently, they also had to reassure even their close friends at the time.

“People who we knew, who knew us well, would call after they saw the show, they’d go ‘Oh my god.’ And Mary would go ‘Yeah, right! We decided to announce it on a sitcom,’” Danson recalled with a laugh.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full interview with Ted Danson in the video above.