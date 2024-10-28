Ted Danson Investigates a Retirement Home Caper in ‘A Man on the Inside’ Trailer

Ted Danson is picking up an investigative retirement gig in Mike Schur’s new Netflix comedy, “A Man on the Inside.”

In the trailer for “A Man on the Inside,” Charles (Danson) receives a challenge from his daughter, Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), who expresses concern about his retirement lifestyle in the wake of her mother and his wife’s death, saying, “When mom was alive, they lived this big, full life.”

“I’m giving you a challenge — find something that excites you,” she tells her dad, who answers, “It’s a good challenge; I accept.”

Rather quickly, Charles finds an ad for an investigative assistant, with the requirement that the applicant be aged 75-85. He learns the gig is to find a missing family heirloom that has disappeared within a retirement community, and his job is to pretend to be a new resident, all while sharing intel and a suspect list with his new employer (Lilah Richcreek Estrada).

“Your first job is to lay low, meet people and start compiling a list of suspects,” Charles’ employer tells him, which results in Charles meeting the colorful group of residents in the community.

As Charles attempts to solve the crime, he finds himself enjoying the company the home has to offer, with one resident confessing her impure thoughts about Pedro Pascal over Zoom while another informs him happy hour begins at 3 p.m. “This place is insane — it’s like high school!” Charles says.

In the meantime, however, he’s not quite laying low, as his employer calls him out for making perhaps too big a splash.

“I don’t know how to be a spy,” Charles admits to his daughter. “But it’s good for me — it makes me feel useful.”

In addition to Danson, Ellis and Estrada, “A Man on the Inside” also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert and Kerry O’Malley. “A Man on the Inside” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“A Man on the Inside” premieres Nov. 21 on Netflix.