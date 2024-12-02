Ted Danson to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2025 Golden Globes

Television legend Ted Danson will receive the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes next month, the organization announced Monday. Inaugurated in 2019, the award honors the lasting impact of career achievements in television. Danson is the fifth recipient, following Burnett, Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.

“Ted Danson has entertained audiences for decades with his iconic performances that will forever be ingrained in television history,” Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said.

“His renowned career is a testament to his remarkable talent and versatility as an actor and bears resemblance to the award’s legendary namesake,” she continued. “It is an honor to present him with the 2025 Carol Burnett Award to celebrate the tremendous impact he has made and continues to make in television.”

Danson has been nominated for 13 Golden Globes, nine of which were for his leading role in the as bartender Sam Malone on the sitcom “Cheers,” and has won three. He has also been nominated for 18 Emmy Awards, including for his role on “The Good Place” and dramatic work on “Damages.”

Danson’s film work included roles in “Body Heat,” “Three Men and a Baby,” “Creepshow” and “Saving Private Ryan.” He can currently be seen on the Netflix comedy-mystery “A Man on the Inside,” based on the Oscar-nominated documentary “The Mole Agent.”

Danson will be feted along with Cecil B. DeMille Award winner Viola Davis at the Golden Globes ceremony on Jan. 3. Nominations for the Globes in film and TV categories will be announced on Dec. 9.