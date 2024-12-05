Ted Danson Spoiled the Big Twist in Season 1 of ‘The Good Place’ for John Krasinski

WARNING: This story contains major spoilers for “The Good Place”

Ted Danson said on this week’s episode of the “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” podcast that, because he was feeling competitive, he told John Krasinski the major plot twist at the end of “The Good Place” Season 1 before series creator Mike Schur got to tell the rest of the cast of his NBC sitcom.

“I told John right away,” Danson admitted. “I’m only competitive, by the way, with people who are at least 30 years younger than me.”

Danson dropped the bomb that “The Good Place” was, in fact, ‘The Bad Place,’ only after Krasinski said he was “off to make some amazing movie” and asked if the “Cheers” alum also had any exciting projects in the works.

“I said, ‘Well, I’m about to work with your buddy Mike Schur and we’re doing something called ‘The Good Place,’” he recalled, which Krasinski immediately understood to be “‘The Office’ in heaven.’”

“I went, ‘No, no, no! You don’t understand. See, at the end of the first year, it turns out I’m a demon. I’m not the good guy, I’m the bad guy,’” he said.

He noted that Krasinski’s reaction was “Oh, that’s pretty cool,” before regretting the fact he had given away the big twist before “Good Place” stars Manny Jacinto, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper and D’Arcy Carden were informed.

Schur wrote several episodes of “The Office,” also on NBC, which rocketed Krasinski to fame. Aside from starring in Mike Schur-adjacent comedies on NBC, Danson and Krasinski co-starred in the 2012 film “Big Miracle” together.

“The Good Place” ran for four seasons from 2016-2020 and co-starred Kristen Bell.