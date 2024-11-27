Ted McGinley said he was embarrassed to watch how poorly his character Derek communicated with wife Liz (Christa Miller) in Season 2 of “Shrinking,” further revealing that her kiss with Mac (Josh Hopkins) downright angered him.

“When I watched the show where he was not listening, I could barely watch it and I felt so bad for [Liz],” McGinley told TheWrap. “And I thought [Miller] played that perfectly — that was brilliant. I felt so ashamed when I watched it, and I thought, ‘Dude, come on.’”

McGinley plays Derek, the hilarious, supportive and loving husband of Liz, with the pair living next door to Jason Segel’s main character Jimmy. In the midst of the shenanigans between Liz, Jimmy and Gaby (Jessica Williams), Derek typically plays it to the back, usually popping in for some comedic relief. But in Season 2, Derek — who was bumped up from a guest starring spot to series regular — faces one of the biggest hurdles in his marriage: infidelity.

Issues in the couple’s relationship started to brew as Derek became overwhelmingly dismissive of Liz’s passions, including her love of animal photography. Eventually, Liz found comfort in her old boo, Mac, and after a series of meet-ups, Liz slipped up and kissed her ex. Even though she quickly came to her senses mid-smooch, the damage was done. When she admitted the mistake to Derek, he was crushed.

In Episode 8, viewers see that Derek has removed himself from their family home and taken up refuge at Gaby’s house, temporarily. In the meantime, he’s also refusing to take any calls from Liz.

Much like his character, McGinley said he was heated after learning Liz shared a kiss with her old flame, Mac.

“I was really pissed, and I was mad at [Miller] for like, a week. I mean, literally. She said, ‘Oh, come on. It was really funny,’” McGinley said with a laugh. “I couldn’t believe it. I was floored, and I was angry. I mean, I really was. The crew, a man and woman, came up to me and they were upset. They were really upset with — as an actor, you’re creating something that people care about and these people become our friends and our family. The crew is truly family. And it only works because [Liz] is so clear in pain and the loss that she’s going through, and she’s just wonderful.”

McGinley continued: “[Derek’s] always trusted her, and Derek is pure. Derek really is a pure person. And that’s the gift. I mean, that’s what’s really lovely to get to play, is that now Derek is fallible, highly fallible, but he is pure in his intentions. And like, what a gift it is that he’s always trusted her.”

While Derek often remains in the background, so does the person Miller previously told TheWrap that Derek is “very much like”: the show’s co-creator, Bill Lawrence. Even though playing the role can be a bit intimidating, McGinley said he doesn’t let it distract his performance.

“A lot of pressure, yes … I don’t know the intricacies of [Lawrence and Miller’s] relationship, but I just sat back and watch, and I still do all the time. I really listen to them and it’s amazing. So, yeah, that is daunting. I’m playing the boss, a sliver of the boss, opposite his wife, right? But I don’t focus on that. I really focus on Derek and Derek’s take on everything. And Derek has a unique take on everything.”

“Shrinking” releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.