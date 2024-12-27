Teen TV Migrates to Streaming While Shows Embrace Diversity to Talk to Gen Z

Networks like the CW, Freeform and Fox were once a treasure trove of teen TV, with slates packed with series like “The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “90210.” But as younger audiences completely shun linear, these networks have largely abandoned teen programming.

Ratings for the CW and Freeform, two networks that used to be teen-centric, dropped 30% and 22%, respectively, from 2022 to 2023.

Today streaming is a haven for YA programs viewers once found on network TV. Prime Video tested the waters with series like “The Summer I Turned Pretty” while Netflix produced young audience movies like “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”