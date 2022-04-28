“Insecure,” “Dopesick” and “Reservation Dogs” are among the programs receiving the 15th Television Academy Honors Award for inspiring social change, the organization announced Thursday.

The list of winners are as follows: two documentary and nonfiction series (HBO’s “Black and Missing” and the Padma Lakshmi-hosted “Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition”), a documentary special (“The Year Earth Changed” from Apple TV+ and BBC Studios), two limited series (HBO’s “It’s a Sin” and Hulu’s “Dopesick”) and two comedy series (Issa Rae’s “Insecure” and Taika Waititi’s “Reservation Dogs”).

Held annually since 2008, the entity — which is separate from the Emmy Awards — strives to honor the producers and TV shows who represent some of the most impactful programs aiming to raise awareness and education for their viewers on a variety of topics, including institutional racism, police brutality, AIDS, immigration, Indigenous rights, misogynoir, anti-Asian hate, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now more than ever, television informs and galvanizes audiences around the world. These seven remarkable programs have enlightened viewers and advocated for some of the most significant issues facing our global community,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. “We are pleased to honor these extraordinary programs and producers who are committed to influencing social change.”

This year’s committee was chaired by Jill Sanford, governor for the Children’s Programming Peer Group, along with vice chairs Bryan Leder, governor for the Professional Representatives Peer Group and Kim Coleman, governor for the Casting Directors Peer Group.

Alongside this year’s honorees, who will be recognized during a celebration slated for the summer, the Television Academy is giving special recognition to National Geographic’s doc “Fauci,” Netflix’s limited series “Maid” and the History Channel’s “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.” All three will receive a certificate of acknowledgement for their contributions.

“The Academy Honors committee was delighted to receive so many extraordinary submissions for this award, and we were inspired by the groundbreaking production and storytelling from throughout our industry,” Sanford said. ”We applaud the producers, directors and performers who have used their voices and platforms to elevate these important social issues and initiate change.”