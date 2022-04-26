Daytime Emmy Awards Set 2022 Date on CBS and Paramount+

CBS has set the date for the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Friday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand, while Essential-tier subscribers will be able to watch on-demand the next day.

Nominations for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 5.

The June 24 ceremony is set to take place at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif., where it is expected to make its in-person return for the first time since 2019. Both the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were presented digitally due to COVID-19 concerns. More information about the ceremony will follow in the coming weeks.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020 and 2021.

Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). David McKenzie is executive producer from Associated Television International (ATI).

This year marks the 16th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards.