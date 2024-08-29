Telluride Film Festival to Include ‘The Piano Lesson,’ ‘Conclave,’ ‘Saturday Night’

The world premieres of “The Piano Lesson,” “Conclave” and “Saturday Night” will take place at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival, which begins on Friday in the Colorado mountain town.

“The Piano Lesson” is an August Wilson adaptation directed by Malcolm Washington and starring Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington; it will be released by Netflix. “Conclave” is a Focus Features drama set admidst the election of a new pope, and the first film for German director Edward Berger since his Oscar-winning “All Quiet on the Western Front.” And Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night,” a Sony release, tells the story of the first episode of the long-running comedy series “Saturday Night Live.”

Other films in this year’s Telluride lineup include “The End,” a dystopian sci-fi musical starring Tilda Swinton and marking the narrative debut of “The Act of Killing” director Joshua Oppenheimer; “Nickel Boys,” a Colson Whitehead adaptation from RaMell Ross; and “The Friend,” starring Naomi Watts, Bill Murray and a very large Great Dane.

Among the documentaries that will screen at the festival are R.J. Cutler’s Martha Stewart film “Martha,” Morgan Neville’s Lego film about Pharrell Williams, “Piece by Piece,” Ken Burns’ “Leonardo da Vinci” and Kevin Macdonald’s “One to One: John + Yoko” and Matt Tyrnauer’s “Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid!”

Films that played at previous festivals and will also screen in Telluride include the Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Anora” as well as Andrea Arnold’s “Bird,” Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Perez,” Alain Guiraudie’s “Misericordia” and Nora Fingscheidt’s “The Outrun.”

This year’s Telluride Tributes will honor “Emilia Perez” director Audiard, “The Outrun” star Saoirse Ronan and film editor Thelma Schoonmaker.

The Telluride Film Festival is a smaller festival than the Venice Film Festival, which began on Wednesday, and the Toronto Film Festival, which will kick off next week. Telluride doesn’t announce its carefully curated lineup, which is often heavy on films that will contend for movie awards, until the day before the festival begins.

Most of the Oscar Best Picture winners for the past two decades have played in Telluride, though the last three winners – “Oppenheimer,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “CODA” – did not.

This year’s festival will run from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

Here is the full lineup from the Telluride press release:

The SHOW (main program):

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (d. Payal Kapadia, France-India-Netherlands-Luxembourg, 2024) ANORA (d. Sean Baker, U.S., 2024) APOCALYPSE IN THE TROPICS (d. Petra Costa, Brazil-U.S.-Denmark, 2024) BETTER MAN (d. Michael Gracey, Australia, 2024) BIRD (d. Andrea Arnold, U.K., 2024) BLINK (d. Daniel Roher, Edmund Stenson, U.S.-Canada, 2024) CARVILLE: WINNING IS EVERYTHING, STUPID! (d. Matt Tyrnauer, U.S., 2024) CONCLAVE (d. Edward Berger, U.K., 2024) DISCLAIMER (d. Alfonso Cuarón, U.K.-U.S., 2024) DON’T LET’S GO TO THE DOGS TONIGHT (d. Embeth Davidtz, South Africa, 2024) EMILIA PÉREZ (d. Jacques Audiard, France, 2024) IN WAVES AND WAR (d. Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk, U.S., 2024) JEAN COCTEAU (d. Lisa Immordino Vreeland, U.S., 2024) LEONARDO DA VINCI (d. Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon, U.S., 2024) MARIA (d. Pablo Larraín, Germany-Italy-U.S.-Hungary-France-Greece, 2024) MARTHA (d. R.J. Cutler, U.S., 2024) MEMOIR OF A SNAIL (d. Adam Elliot, Australia, 2024) MISERICORDIA (d. Alain Guiraudie, France-Spain-Portugal, 2024) ·NICKEL BOYS (d. RaMell Ross, U.S., 2024) NO OTHER LAND (d. Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, Palestine-Norway, 2024) ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO (d. Kevin Macdonald, U.K., 2024) PIECE BY PIECE (d. Morgan Neville, U.S., 2024) SANTOSH (d. Sandhya Suri, U.K.-Germany-France, 2024) SATURDAY NIGHT (d. Jason Reitman, U.S., 2024) SEPARATED (d. Errol Morris, U.S., 2024) SEPTEMBER 5 (d. Tim Fehlbaum, Germany, 2024) SOCIAL STUDIES (d. Lauren Greenfield, U.S., 2024)·



THE END (d. Joshua Oppenheimer, Ireland-Germany-Italy-Sweden-Denmark-U.K., 2024) THE FRIEND (d. David Siegel, Scott McGehee, U.S., 2024) THE OUTRUN (d. Nora Fingscheidt, U.K.-Germany, 2024) THE PIANO LESSON (d. Malcolm Washington, U.S., 2024) THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG (d. Mohammad Rasoulof, Germany-France-Iran, 2024) THE WHITE HOUSE EFFECT (d. Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk, Pedro Kos, U.S., 2024) WILL & HARPER (d. Josh Greenbaum, U.S., 2024) ZURAWSKI V TEXAS (d. Maisie Crow, Abbie Perrault, U.S., 2024)

Short films in the main program:

A SWIM LESSON (d. Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, U.S., 2024)

ALOK (d. Alex Hedison, U.S., 2024)

THE TURNAROUND (d. Kyle Thrash, Ben Proudfoot, U.S., 2024)

Silver Medallion Awards:

French filmmaker Jacques Audiard (with EMILIA PÉREZ)

Actress Saoirse Ronan (with THE OUTRUN)

Editor Thelma Schoonmaker

Festival Guest Director Kenneth Lonergan’s selections:

ARCH OF TRIUMPH (d. Lewis Milestone, U.S., 1948)

BARRY LYNDON (d. Stanley Kubrick, U.K.-U.S., 1975)

DOCTOR ZHIVAGO (d. David Lean, U.K.-Italy-U.S., 1965)

GRAND HOTEL (d. Edmund Goulding, U.S., 1932)·

MY DARLING CLEMENTINE (d. John Ford, U.S., 1946)

Special Medallion award:

French film company Les Films du Losange (with MISERICORDIA).

Special Screenings and Festivities

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (d. Jean Cocteau, France, 1946)

CHARLES, DEAD OR ALIVE (d. Alain Tanner, Switzerland, 1969) presented by Alfonso Cuarón

FLY (d. Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, U.S., 2024)

HINDLE WAKES (d. Maurice Elvey, U.K., 1927) with live musical accompaniment by Donald Sosin

PRINCE OF BROADWAY (d. Sean Baker, U.S., 2008)

The SHOW Poster Gallery, a collection of curated posters representing the rich history of films screened at TFF, curated by MUBI and Posteritati

Elizabeth Cook: A Solo Performance; Poster Signing with Luke Dorman

Audi Drive Experiences,

The SHOW App, sponsored by CRITERION.

Backlot (free screenings):

A SUDDEN GLIMPSE TO DEEPER THINGS (d. Mark Cousins, U.K., 2024)

¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR! (d. Arthur Bradford, U.S., 2024)

CHAIN REACTIONS (d. Alexandre O. Philippe, U.S., 2024)

HER NAME WAS MOVIOLA (d. Howard Berry, U.K., 2024)

MADE IN ENGLAND: THE FILMS OF POWELL AND PRESSBURGER (d. David Hinton, U.K., 2024)

NOBU (d. Matt Tyrnauer, U.S., 2024)

RIEFENSTAHL (d. Andres Veiel, Germany, 2024)

THE EASY KIND (d. Katy Chevigny, U.S., 2024)

THE HEXAGONAL HIVE AND A MOUSE IN A MAZE (d. Tilda Swinton, Bartek Dziadosz, U.K., 2024)

THE SWALLOW (d. Tadhg O’Sullivan, Ireland, 2024)