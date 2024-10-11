Where to Watch ‘Terrifier 3’

You can’t keep Art the Clown down for long before he’s ready to kill again.

“Terrifier 3” just hit theaters and despite the obvious Halloween comps to the subject matter, this time, Art the Clown is ruining Christmas for a small town. The series is known for its incredibly graphic and gruesome kills and fans can finally get something new for their fix.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Terrifier 3” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Terrifier 3” come out?

“Terrifier 3” opened in theaters Friday, Oct. 11.

Is “Terrifier 3” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “Terrifier 3” is only available in theaters, so the only way to see it is to buy a ticket. Eventually, it will be available to stream, and when it is, we’ll update this page to let you know which streamer it lands on.

Find “Terrifier 3” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who’s in the “Terrifier 3” cast?

“Terrifier 3” stars David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown. He’s joined by Lauren LaVera, Antonella Rose, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Margaret Anne Florence, Clint Howard, and Chris Jericho.

What is “Terrifier 3” about?

“Terrifier 3” continues the gruesome killings of Art the Clown. This time he’s set his sights on completely ruining a Christmas Eve night for a small town. Here’s the official logline:

“Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.”