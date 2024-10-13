Terrifier: Who Plays Art the Clown?

Thanks to a lackluster response to “Joker: Folie a Deux,” the unrated horror film “Terrifier 3” opened in the no. 1 position in theaters this weekend — allowing a different clown to take down the more famous one. The movie, which was released in 2,514 theaters, earned $8.1 million on opening day.

Fans of the film have a renewed interest in its villain Art the Clown, who was first featured in the 2013 movie “All Hallows’ Eve.”

What is “Terrifier”?

“Terrifier” is a 2016 horror film written and directed by Damien Leone. The movie is about two sisters — played by Jenna Kanell and Samantha Scaffidi — who become the target of a serial killer known as Art the Clown.

Along with his early appearance in “All Hallows’ Eve,” the original “Terrifier” film has now spawned the sequels “Terrifier 2” and “Terrifier 3.”

Who is Art the Clown?

Art the Clown is the principle antagonist in the “Terrifier” franchise, its own Freddy/Jason/Pennywise/etc. The serial killer often attacks and tortures his victims in particularly violent, painful and terrifying ways. His facial features are warped by prosthetics, which results in exaggerated and unnatural expressions.

Who plays Art the Clown?

David Howard Thornton has played Art the Clown in “Terrifier,” “Terrifier 2” and “Terrifier 3,” as well as in “Mistress Peace Theatre” and “Bupkis.”

The actor told USA Today on Friday that he’s honored to be part of horror film character. “For Art to be accepted as he has been into the cultural zeitgeist has been fantastic for us,” Thornton said. “We never imagined any of this when we filmed the first (‘Terrifier’) way back in 2015. We were a low-budget independent film: ‘Who knows if anybody’s going to see this thing?’”

Thornton took over the role from Mike Giannelli, who played Art the Clown in the 2013 film “All Hallows’ Eve” anthology film, as well as two earlier shorts: 2008’s “The 9th Circle” and a 2011 short, also called “Terrifier,” whose footage was featured in “All Hallows’ Eve.”

Is “Terrifier” streaming?

The original “Terrifier” is streaming on Peacock with a subscription. “Terrifier 2” is available on Amazon Prime Video, while “Terrifier 3” was released Oct. 11, 2024 and is currently in theaters.