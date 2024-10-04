Teyana Taylor and Sasha Calle Join Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Netflix Crime Thriller ‘RIP’

Teyana Taylor (“A Thousand and One”) and Sasha Calle (“The Flash,” “On Swift Horses”) have joined Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the Netflix crime thriller “RIP,” the streamer announced on Friday.

Joe Carnahan (“The Grey”) will direct the project and also wrote the script. The official logline from Netflix is as follows: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.”

“RIP” is being produced by Artists Equity — the artist-led studio founded by Affleck and Damon in 2022. The film’s producers are Affleck, Damon, Luciana Barroso and Dani Bernfeld for Artists Equity. Executive producers are Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran for Artists Equity.

Taylor most recently starred in the drama “A Thousand and One” to critical acclaim. The film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and garnered strong reviews for Taylor’s performance.

Calle most recently starred as Supergirl in 2023’s “The Flash” under the previous DC regime, and also in “On Swift Horses.”

Sasha Calle is represented by CAA and attorney Sloane Whiteside and Teyana Taylor is represented by WME and Taylormade Management Group.

Deadline first reported the news.