All the Songs in ‘That Christmas’ – Including an Original by Ed Sheeran

Netflix’s fifth and final new Christmas movie offering is here, and it brings with it a classic, joyful soundtrack. But it also features a few new tunes.

Created by Richard Curtis, who’s also responsible for the Christmas classic “Love, Actually” — which does get a shoutout in this animated film — the story centers on a small community in England, getting ready to celebrate the holiday, largely from the perspectives of children.

Similar to “Love, Actually,” it’s told through a series of vignettes that jumps around from group to group. But if you’re here, you’re probably trying to place a certain song you heard in the film. Well, we’ve got you.

Here are all the songs you’ll hear in “That Christmas”:

“Wannabe” by The Spice Girls, performed by Michael Roberts

“Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast

“Levitating” by Dua Lipa, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast

“Papa Don’t Preach” by Madonna, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” performed by Michael Roberts and Cast

“Boom Shak-a-Lak” by Apache Indian

“Under the Tree” by Ed Sheeran

“Silent Night” by The Pre-Teens

“Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson

“Nessun Dorma — Turandot” performed by Cast

“Boom Shack-a-Lak” performed by Cast

“Boom Shakalaka” performed by Cast

“Snowflakes” by Emmy the Great and Tim Wheeler

“Christmas Lights” by Coldplay

“That Christmas” is now streaming on Netflix.