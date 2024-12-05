All the Songs in ‘That Christmas’ – Including an Original by Ed Sheeran

Netflix’s fifth and final new Christmas movie offering is here, and it brings with it a classic, joyful soundtrack. But it also features a few new tunes.
Created by Richard Curtis, who’s also responsible for the Christmas classic “Love, Actually” — which does get a shoutout in this animated film — the story centers on a small community in England, getting ready to celebrate the holiday, largely from the perspectives of children.
Similar to “Love, Actually,” it’s told through a series of vignettes that jumps around from group to group. But if you’re here, you’re probably trying to place a certain song you heard in the film. Well, we’ve got you.
Here are all the songs you’ll hear in “That Christmas”:
- “Wannabe” by The Spice Girls, performed by Michael Roberts
- “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast
- “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast
- “Papa Don’t Preach” by Madonna, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast
- “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” performed by Michael Roberts and Cast
- “Boom Shak-a-Lak” by Apache Indian
- “Under the Tree” by Ed Sheeran
- “Silent Night” by The Pre-Teens
- “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson
- “Nessun Dorma — Turandot” performed by Cast
- “Boom Shack-a-Lak” performed by Cast
- “Boom Shakalaka” performed by Cast
- “Snowflakes” by Emmy the Great and Tim Wheeler
- “Christmas Lights” by Coldplay
“That Christmas” is now streaming on Netflix.