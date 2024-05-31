The galaxy far, far away is expanding in a major way with the debut of “The Acolyte.” The series is the first live-action look the High Republic – a period where the Jedi were spread throughout the galaxy and at the height of their power and influence.

The Dark Side is on the rise for the first time when the series starts as Jedi Masters are being murdered across multiple planets. A team led by a master with connections to the suspected killer are tasked with figuring out the connection between the two.

Here’s everything you need to know about “The Acolyte” Season 1, including release date, cast, plot, and cameo details.

When does “The Acolyte” Season 1 come out?

“The Acolyte” premieres the first two of its eight-episode season on June 4 exclusively on Disney+. New episodes will drop weekly after that. Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1 – June 4

Episode 2 – June 4

Episode 3 – June 11

Episode 4 – June 18

Episode 5 – June 25

Episode 6 – July 2

Episode 7 – July 9

Episode 8 – July 16

What is the story about?

“The Acolyte” follows Jedi Master Sol and his team sent to investigate the murder of multiple other masters in the Order. The prime suspect is someone with ties to Sol – a Padawan who left the Order of her own accord.

The series also takes place in the final days of the High Republic with the murders tied to the growing discovery of dark side powers. Here’s the official logline:

“An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

Who stars in “The Acolyte?”

The first season of “The Acolyte” stars Amandla Stenberg as Mae, Lee Jung-jae as Sol, Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon, Charlie Barnett as Yord Fandar, Manny Jacinto as Qimir, Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh, Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The series also features Joonas Suotamo – the actor who took over for Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca. In “The Acolyte” he plays Kelnacca, the first on-screen wookiee Jedi.

When does “The Acolyte” take place?

“The Acolyte” is set at the very beginning of the Star Wars timelines when it comes strictly to film and TV. It’s set 100 years before “The Phantom Menace” in the High Republic era. It’s a time that saw the Jedi at the height of their power and their influence spread across the galaxy. The Disney+ series chronicles the tail end of that era as dark side powers begin to emerge.

Will any familiar faces show up in “The Acolyte?”

Cameo culture has become a very real thing surrounding major franchises in the last few years but don’t expect many familiar faces to crop up in “The Acolyte.” The fact that the show takes place 100 years before the beginning of the Skywalker Saga rules out many possibilities but Yoda was alive and active in the Jedi Order during the High Republic. Creator and showrunner Leslye Headland has been adamant that fans shouldn’t expect a Yoda appearance.

That doesn’t mean diehard Star Wars fans won’t be left without a few cameos. Vernestra Rwoh, played by Henderson, first appeared decades earlier in the first High Republic novel “Light of the Jedi” by Charles Soule. She became an immediate fan favorite because of her quick rise to Jedi at the age of 15 and her signature lightsaber whip. In “The Acolyte,” Rwoh is a more senior member of the Order.

Headland also said other characters that appeared or were mentioned in the High Republic novels always have a potential to pop up but time will tell.

Watch the trailer