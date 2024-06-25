“The Bear” is back for Season 3, meaning it’s time to test your stress tolerance once more.

This season, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his team are trying to keep The Bear in business after finally getting it off the ground in the season two finale. Of course, that wasn’t without its hurdles, as Carmy found himself trapped in the kitchen freezer, leaving his staff to handle it all on their own as he had a bit of a nervous breakdown.

So, here’s what you need to know about season three.

When does “The Bear” premiere?

Following the trend of its first two seasons, “The Bear” Season 3 is premiering in the last week of June. In fact, it’s premiering earlier than planned, releasing at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 26.

Where is “The Bear” streaming?

Though it’s technically an FX show, “The Bear” is streaming on Hulu. You can also watch it through your Disney+ app if you have it bundled with Hulu.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

All episodes of “The Bear” will be released at the same time, so you can watch it in one sitting, if you so choose. Should you do that? Well, that depends on how well you can manage the stress levels of the show. Here are all the Season 3 episodes:

Episode 1: “Tomorrow”

Episode 2: “Next”

Episode 3: “Doors”

Episode 4: “Violet”

Episode 5: “Children”

Episode 6: “Napkins”

Episode 7: “Legacy”

Episode 8: “Ice Chips”

Episode 9: “Apologies”

Episode 10: “Forever”

What is “The Bear” about?

“The Bear” follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto as he takes over his older brother’s old restaurant after his death. This season, Carmy and his friends have officially turned The Original Beef of Chicagoland into The Bear, and they’re desperately trying to not only make it profitable, but earn a Michelin star.

Who’s in the “Bear” Season 3 cast?

“The Bear” will see its usual crew, with Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce and Matty Mattheson all returning. Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon also return in recurring roles for season three as well.

Season three will also welcome some newcomers to the show, as the staff of The Bear expands.

Watch the trailer